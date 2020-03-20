BHF RG Capital Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

FPE stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

