BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 764,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,617. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

