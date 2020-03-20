Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $11.78 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $11.78 or 0.00191455 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, AirSwap, Binance and IDEX. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $433.80 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.02564676 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00036065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00101410 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, FCoin, Exrates, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, AirSwap and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

