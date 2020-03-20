Binance USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Binance USD has a market cap of $169.30 million and approximately $183.16 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.04307285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00068949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038336 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 171,138,408 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

