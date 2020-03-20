BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 430,876 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.08% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 631,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 259,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 726.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 356,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 313,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

