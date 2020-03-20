Bitball Treasure Price Tops $437.44 on Major Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $196.85 million and $1.08 million worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 1,695.8% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $437.44 or 0.07191175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000573 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.