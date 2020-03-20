BitBay Trading Up 319.4% This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. BitBay has a total market cap of $51.81 million and approximately $42,096.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 319.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006146 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitBay

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

