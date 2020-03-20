BitCoen (BEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $111.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $57,238.05 and approximately $111.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.03145305 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,158.53 or 0.98217036 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

