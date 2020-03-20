Bitcoin Cash Trading 25% Higher This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $216.69 or 0.03484903 BTC on popular exchanges including cfinex, CPDAX, Binance and Poloniex. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and $5.70 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,217.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00699928 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000635 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,341,575 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Buda, bitFlyer, Mercado Bitcoin, Zebpay, Coinnest, Crex24, Cobinhood, Coinroom, Negocie Coins, Liqui, C2CX, YoBit, Iquant, BitBay, EXX, Gate.io, QBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin, Graviex, Bit2C, MBAex, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Bitinka, Allcoin, RightBTC, ABCC, Bitstamp, Upbit, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Bitso, TOPBTC, Zaif, Bit-Z, Liquid, Tidex, CoinEgg, HBUS, QuadrigaCX, Kucoin, Kraken, Coinbe, Bisq, Koinex, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Coinfloor, Bittylicious, Korbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, ACX, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, CoinEx, BigONE, Exrates, Sistemkoin, CoinTiger, BitMarket, Mercatox, B2BX, OKCoin International, BTC Markets, Coindeal, BTC Trade UA, Gatecoin, BTCC, Cryptomate, Coinrail, OKEx, DSX, Exmo, Coinsuper, xBTCe, Bleutrade, UEX, Binance, Coinhub, COSS, CoinExchange, Coinone, BX Thailand, WazirX, Bibox, Bitbns, CPDAX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bitsane, IDCM, Coinsquare, GOPAX, OTCBTC, cfinex, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, Ovis, Koinim, Trade By Trade, BtcTrade.im, BitForex, WEX, Bitfinex, Independent Reserve, Poloniex, Indodax, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Koineks, Kuna, Trade Satoshi, Coinbase Pro, Waves Decentralized Exchange, ChaoEX and FCoin. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.