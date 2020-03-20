Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.06 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $100.06 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00008629 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Coinnest, Huobi, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, YoBit, BigONE, Kucoin, Gate.io, Indodax, CoinBene, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

