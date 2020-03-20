Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.11 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00120180 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, Gate.io, Bitsane and BitMarket. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $130.28 million and $36.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00530918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00094266 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002486 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003534 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QuadrigaCX, Koineks, BitBay, Braziliex, Negocie Coins, C2CX, YoBit, Binance, Instant Bitex, Ovis, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bitlish, CEX.IO, Trade Satoshi, TDAX, Kucoin, Coinone, Bittrex, BitMarket, SouthXchange, Huobi, Korbit, Bitfinex, Bleutrade, DSX, Coinnest, Exrates, Upbit, Indodax, Graviex, Bithumb, Crex24, Exmo, Bitsane, Bit-Z, Zebpay, Gate.io, OKEx and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

