Bitcoin Interest Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $123,003.85 and $155.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00543751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00123181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00093983 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

