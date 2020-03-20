Bitcoin Price Tops $6,083.00 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,083.00 on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Bitbank, Zaif and BitBay. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion and $53.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.20 or 0.03455492 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00702035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000644 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,279,100 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

