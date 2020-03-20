Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $313.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,418.08 and $313.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035126 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00091590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,120.79 or 0.99469610 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00068736 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.