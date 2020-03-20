Bitcore Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $202.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,235.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.02146421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.03482387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00615047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00647373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00078627 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00532569 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,151,631 coins and its circulating supply is 17,650,672 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

