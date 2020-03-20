BitDegree 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $316,279.95 and approximately $12.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

