BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $170.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $89,526.31 and approximately $170.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitSend has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.01155511 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,600,150 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare,

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

