BitTube Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a market capitalization of $956,683.83 and $2,348.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00654014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 246,207,898 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

