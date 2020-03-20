bitUSD Price Hits $0.72 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00011562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $703.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.02598582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00192185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,161,710 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

