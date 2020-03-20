BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Lee Delaney Sells 17,602 Shares

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,638,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,568,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 923,931 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

