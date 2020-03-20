Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Down 33.4% This Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00346149 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018393 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001152 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

