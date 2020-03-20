BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $57,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $37.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.93. 105,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.01 and a 200 day moving average of $482.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.18.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.