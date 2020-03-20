BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock worth $240,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,976,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,765,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $42.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.72. 1,355,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.01 and its 200 day moving average is $482.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.18.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

