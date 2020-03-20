BlackRock, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will earn $7.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.18.

BLK stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.26. The company had a trading volume of 303,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

