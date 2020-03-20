BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.53% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 116,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 217,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm alerts:

Shares of MFL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 291,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,163. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.