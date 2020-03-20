Blackrock North American Income Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRNA)

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) announced a dividend on Friday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Blackrock North American Income stock traded down GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 125.75 ($1.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 185.18. The company has a market cap of $102.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.42. Blackrock North American Income has a 52-week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.68).

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

