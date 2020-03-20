Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) Insider Christopher Samuel Buys 25,000 Shares

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £83,750 ($110,168.38).

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 380 ($5.00). 596,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 621.05. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5.73 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Blackrock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

