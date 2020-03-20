Blakecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $7,539.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.02148299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.36 or 0.03544392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00622915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00659642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00079172 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00026766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00547499 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,096 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

