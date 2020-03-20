BLAST Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $131,440.22 and $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005305 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000130 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,720,988 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.