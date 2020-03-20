Blocknet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,243.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.91 million and $14,243.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 74.3% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00026273 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 543.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,640,956 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.