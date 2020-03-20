Blockstack (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $29.12 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $29.12 million and approximately $671,914.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.04263327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00069010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 590,642,912 coins and its circulating supply is 356,719,546 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org.

Buying and Selling Blockstack

