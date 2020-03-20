BlockStamp (BST) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00005042 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $2,843.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

