BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0006

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, OKEx and IDEX. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $516,079.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Ethfinex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

