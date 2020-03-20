Bloom Energy Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,487.62% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

NYSE:BE opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,078 shares of company stock worth $1,561,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

