Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 87,531 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIII opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.68. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

