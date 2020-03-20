Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1,388.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,810.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wayfair from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Wayfair stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $173.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

