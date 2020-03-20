Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 199.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

