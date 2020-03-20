Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 352.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 865,810 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $43,807,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

