Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ViaSat worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,271,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,796,000 after purchasing an additional 179,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,094 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 85,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.75.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

