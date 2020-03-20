Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

AFLAC stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

