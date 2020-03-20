Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1,272.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,718 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Michaels Companies worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIK shares. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.