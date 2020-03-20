Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Paypal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after purchasing an additional 198,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,960,000 after purchasing an additional 364,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.69 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.77.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

