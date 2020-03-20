Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 111,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $41.65 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

