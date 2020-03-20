Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock valued at $116,013,142. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

