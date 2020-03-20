Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SmileDirectClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.