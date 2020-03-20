Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,371 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

