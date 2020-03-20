Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 14,407 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 449,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 219,424 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

NYSE FE opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

