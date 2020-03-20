Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,081 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $10,707,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $21,468,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.99.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

