Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 48,045 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,045 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Big Lots worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Big Lots by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $429.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

