Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 90.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 188,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,026,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

